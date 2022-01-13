Schools in Ontario open Monday with students getting two tests to take home, and on-site testing

There are more details about what Ontario's reopened classrooms will look like in the Omicron-era.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce provided an update yesterday, ahead of Monday's return to school.

Testing is no longer available to all, so the province will send two rapid antigen tests home with each student, and PCR tests will be given to kids who develop COVID-19 symptoms at school.

Schools will now have to report daily data on staff absences to local public health units to monitor disruptions in schools.

Public health units will notify families if 30 per cent of the school - including staff and students - is absent for any reason.

And principals have to report daily absences to the Education Ministry, regardless of the percentage of absenteeism.

That information will be shared as part of the province's COVID-19 data online.