Schools in Ontario set to open today, but Mother Nature has different plans in Niagara

Schools are set to reopen today in Ontario to in-person learning today, but Mother Nature has different plans.

A winter storm has forced schools in Niagara to remain closed today.

In some other areas of the province, schools will reopen for the first time since the winter break.

In that time, skyrocketing COVID-19 cases overwhelmed Ontario's testing system and led to staff shortages across the workforce, prompting policy changes that will also affect the situation in schools.

PCR tests are no longer available to the general public, and are instead being saved for those at higher risk of serious illness, so the province is only offering them to students who develop symptoms of COVID-19 while at school.

