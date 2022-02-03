Schools open but buses are cancelled today

Schools are open today in Niagara but buses are cancelled.

Niagara Student Transportation Services has cancelled all buses, taxis, and caravans for the region.

This includes transportation for District School Board of Niagara, and the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

The NSTS say "The decision to cancel transportation was based on the school day forecast. We considered this morning's road reports on non-main roads with slick conditions and the snow total projections and impact to roads for the ride home today."

