Schools prepare for possible snow related disruptions tomorrow
The Niagara Catholic School Board is reminding folks that with heavy snow expected in parts of the region there may be disruptions to the school day tomorrow.
The board sending out a note reminding parents that decisions about school and school buses are made by 6 a.m.
610 CKTB will be tracking the snow and will update tomorrow as we get information from the school boards and Niagara Student Transportation Services.
