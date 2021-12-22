Schools see a jump in COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays



Niagara Schools are going into the holiday break as cases in the school have been rising quickly.

The Niagara Catholic School board and District School Board of Niagara are reporting 107 cases and 109 classes closed combined.

Two weeks ago the boards were reporting just 14 cases combined.

Prince Phillip School in Niagara Falls is reporting 22 cases and 12 classes being closed.

Meanwhile 13 cases have now been linked to Dennis Morris High School which was moved to virtual learning.

Three other schools have also moved to virtual leaning they include Eden High School, Notre Dame College School, and Saint Michael Catholic High School.

Students in both boards have been given the option of learning from home leading into the holiday break.