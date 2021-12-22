iHeartRadio
Schools see a jump in COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays

covid class


Niagara Schools are going into the holiday break as cases in the school have been rising quickly.

The Niagara Catholic School board and District School Board of Niagara are reporting 107 cases and 109 classes closed combined.

Two weeks ago the boards were reporting just 14 cases combined.

Prince Phillip School in Niagara Falls is reporting 22 cases and 12 classes being closed.

Meanwhile 13 cases have now been linked to Dennis Morris High School which was moved to virtual learning.

Three other schools have also moved to virtual leaning they include Eden High School, Notre Dame College School, and Saint Michael Catholic High School.

Students in both boards have been given the option of learning from home leading into the holiday break.

School Active Cases Closed Classrooms
DSBN
Centennial 1 4
Central 1 1
Connaught 1 1
Crossroads 1 1
E L Crossley 2 4
Eden 6 Closed until January 10, 2022.
Forestview 1 1
Garrison Road 4 1
Gordon 1 1
Governor Simcoe 2 4
Greater Fort Erie 2 10
Grimsby 1 4
Jeanne Sauvé 1 1
Lockview 2 2
Port Colborne 8 18
Prince Philip Niagara Falls 22 12
Prince Philip St. Catharines 1 1
St Catharines Collegiate 1 1
Stevensville 2 2
Welland Centennial 1 3
William E Brown 1 1
     
NCDSB
Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School 2 2
Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School 2 4
Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School 1 1
Denis Morris Catholic High School 13 Virtual until January 10, 2022
Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School 4 8
Lakeshore Catholic High School 1 2
Notre Dame College School 3 Virtual until January 10, 2022
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School (St. Catharines) 1 1
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School 3 3
Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School 3 6
Saint Michael Catholic High School 2 Virtual until January 10, 2022
St. Alexander Catholic Elementary School 1 1
St. George Catholic Elementary School 1 1
St. John Bosco Catholic Elementary School 1 1
St. John Henry Newman Catholic Elementary School 3 3
St. Martin Catholic Elementary School 1 1
St. Michael Catholic Elementary School 2 1
St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School 1 1
