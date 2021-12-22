Schools see a jump in COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays
Niagara Schools are going into the holiday break as cases in the school have been rising quickly.
The Niagara Catholic School board and District School Board of Niagara are reporting 107 cases and 109 classes closed combined.
Two weeks ago the boards were reporting just 14 cases combined.
Prince Phillip School in Niagara Falls is reporting 22 cases and 12 classes being closed.
Meanwhile 13 cases have now been linked to Dennis Morris High School which was moved to virtual learning.
Three other schools have also moved to virtual leaning they include Eden High School, Notre Dame College School, and Saint Michael Catholic High School.
Students in both boards have been given the option of learning from home leading into the holiday break.
|School
|Active Cases
|Closed Classrooms
|DSBN
|Centennial
|1
|4
|Central
|1
|1
|Connaught
|1
|1
|Crossroads
|1
|1
|E L Crossley
|2
|4
|Eden
|6
|Closed until January 10, 2022.
|Forestview
|1
|1
|Garrison Road
|4
|1
|Gordon
|1
|1
|Governor Simcoe
|2
|4
|Greater Fort Erie
|2
|10
|Grimsby
|1
|4
|Jeanne Sauvé
|1
|1
|Lockview
|2
|2
|Port Colborne
|8
|18
|Prince Philip Niagara Falls
|22
|12
|Prince Philip St. Catharines
|1
|1
|St Catharines Collegiate
|1
|1
|Stevensville
|2
|2
|Welland Centennial
|1
|3
|William E Brown
|1
|1
|NCDSB
|Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School
|2
|2
|Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School
|2
|4
|Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
|Denis Morris Catholic High School
|13
|Virtual until January 10, 2022
|Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School
|4
|8
|Lakeshore Catholic High School
|1
|2
|Notre Dame College School
|3
|Virtual until January 10, 2022
|Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School (St. Catharines)
|1
|1
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School
|3
|3
|Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School
|3
|6
|Saint Michael Catholic High School
|2
|Virtual until January 10, 2022
|St. Alexander Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
|St. George Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
|St. John Bosco Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
|St. John Henry Newman Catholic Elementary School
|3
|3
|St. Martin Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
|St. Michael Catholic Elementary School
|2
|1
|St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School
|1
|1
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCharges stayed against Parker in cop-on-cop shooting in Niagara Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
AM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian, Robin McPherson and Karl DockstaderAM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian, Robin McPherson and Karl Dockstader
-