Schools to remain closed following break

Students will not be returning to the classroom next week.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce announcing that due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases across the province that schools will remian closed.

Ford says schools will be online only following the break with no return date scheduled.

27% of all schools in the province currently have at least one active case among students and staff.

Today is the first day of spring break for students after the week long break was moved from its familiar spot in March.