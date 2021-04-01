iHeartRadio
Schools will remain open during anticipated Ontario lockdown: Education Minister

Ontario's Education Minister says schools will remain open over the anticipated lockdown.

Stephen Lecce has tweeted that in-class learning is critical for students’ mental health & learning.

Lecce says the Chief Medical Officer of Health has said schools remain safe.

He says strong protocols have kept 98.7% of schools open and 74% without any cases.

"Students deserve to be in class."

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m.

Listen to it live on CKTB.

 

    ROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Wolfgang Guembel

