Schools will remain open during anticipated Ontario lockdown: Education Minister
Ontario's Education Minister says schools will remain open over the anticipated lockdown.
Stephen Lecce has tweeted that in-class learning is critical for students’ mental health & learning.
Lecce says the Chief Medical Officer of Health has said schools remain safe.
He says strong protocols have kept 98.7% of schools open and 74% without any cases.
"Students deserve to be in class."
Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m.
