Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring.
The scientists said Wednesday that the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington, and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years.
Paul van Westendorp of the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries says the hornets pose threats to human life, to valuable bee populations needed to pollinate crops and to other insects.
He calls them intimidating insects.
-
Legal Stories of the - Mar 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Mar 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
-
ROUNDTABLE Tony Baldinelli and Sarah PritulaROUNDTABLE Tony Baldinelli and Sarah Pritula