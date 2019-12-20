SCOC says no to American TV ads during Super Bowl broadcast in Canada
Those Canadian TV ads will be back for Super Bowl 2020.
The Supreme Court of Canada ruling in favour of a challenge by Bell, the parent company of CKTB, 105.7 EZ Rock and 97.7 HTZ FM.
Bell took Canada's broadcast regulator to court after the CRTC decided in 2017 to allow Canadian TV networks to let American commercials run during the big game.
Any other time, TV networks must substitute Canadian commercials for the American ones.
The CRTC made the move after a series of public consultations with Canadian fans upset they couldn't see high profile U.S commericials during the championship game.
The high court ruling the CRTC incorrectly interpreted its authority under the Broadcasting Act.
