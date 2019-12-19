SCOC to rule on Super Bowl ad challenge

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to lay down some new legal principles today and they are using a challenge over Super Bowl ads as part of their ruling.

The court will rule on whether Canadians should be able to watch U.S. commericals during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Bell Canada, this station's parent company, and the NFL both appealed a decision by the CRTC that exempted the big game from the normal practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on Canadian TV.

It was two years ago the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed Bell's challenge of the CRTC decision, saying it was up to the federal regulator to decide which ads should air and not the courts.