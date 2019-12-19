SCOC to rule on Super Bowl ad challenge
The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to lay down some new legal principles today and they are using a challenge over Super Bowl ads as part of their ruling.
The court will rule on whether Canadians should be able to watch U.S. commericals during the Super Bowl broadcast.
Bell Canada, this station's parent company, and the NFL both appealed a decision by the CRTC that exempted the big game from the normal practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on Canadian TV.
It was two years ago the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed Bell's challenge of the CRTC decision, saying it was up to the federal regulator to decide which ads should air and not the courts.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.