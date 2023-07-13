SCOPE Niagara celebrates 1 year of supporting health professionals and reducing ED visits

SCOPE Niagara is celebrating one year of supporting health professionals and reducing emergency department visits for patients.

SCOPE Niagara has diverted an average of 90% of calls each month away from emergency departments in its first year.

Since its launch in May last year, SCOPE Niagara (Seamless Care Optimizing the Patient Experience) has registered more than 135 family physicians and nurse practitioners.

“The program provides an easy, quick connection between community primary care providers and the hospital,” says Sarah Furnival, SCOPE Nurse Navigator. “By creating pathways, we are able to help identify and improve gaps in care all while reducing unnecessary visits to the ED.”

“I was very impressed with the service that SCOPE offered for my family doctor in coordinating my care,” says Niagara resident Lukas Gotfryd. “I was not required to have long wait times in the ED for appointments, scans and blood work. All of my appointments have scheduled times, which helps with time management, work and family.”

As of May this year, there were nearly 500 calls to SCOPE Niagara.

Opportunities to expand the program are currently being explored, including mental health and addictions support.