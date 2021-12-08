Scott Peterson sentenced to life in prison again

Scott Peterson has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole once again.

The convicted killer is serving time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor.

Laci disapperared from her Modesto, California, home on Christmas Eve in 2002.

Peterson claimed to be sturgeon fishing in the Bay Area. Laci's body was later found in the same body of water.

Laci's family members were there today and made statements during the hearing.

Another hearing in February will determine if Peterson gets a new trial.

Peterson was awaiting a possible execution until his death sentence was overturned due to technical issues.