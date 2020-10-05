Scouts launch virtual Apple Day campaign

Typically you would see Scouts selling apples outside grocery stores starting today, but in light of the pandemic, the annual Apple Day campaign is going virtual.

Members of the Battlefields Scouting Community are encouraing all of us to join a local group on social media, take part in apple themed activities and events and donate to your local Scouting program.

The Apple Day fundraising event has been ongoing since the 1930's and the net profits go directly to support youth programming.

Donations to the Southwestern chapter, including Niagara, are being collected on canadahelps.org