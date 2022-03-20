Screening and mandatory mask use policies come to an end at Niagara's two big school boards today

Parents in Niagara will not have to fill out the daily COVID-19 screening information for their children as kids head back to school today.

Both boards are dropping screening requirements, however they are asking parents to self-screen their children, and keep them home if they aren't well.

The Niagara Catholic Board and DSBN will follow government guidance to drop mask mandates, however both are encouraging students and staff to do what makes them feel comfortable.

Masks are also optional on school bus transportation, however masks are mandatory on public transit.

Students are returning to school after the March Break today.

Some school boards, including the Toronto District School Board, requested to keep mask mandates in place for at least two weeks after the March Break.

The government denied the request, and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health sent a letter to the boards, confirming they are expected to make masks optional when students and staff return.