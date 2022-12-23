Scrooge-like storm set to hit Niagara today closing schools and cancelling holiday travel plans

We are in Storm Desk as a major 'Scrooge-like' storm heads towards Niagara, and much of Ontario.

North Niagara is under a Winter storm warning, while South Niagara is under a Blizzard warning.

A flash freeze is possible during the morning rush as temperatures fall drastically at around 8 a.m.

Winds will pick up to 100 kilometres an hour or higher, and then snow, at times heavy, will start this morning as well.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero at times, and blizzard conditions are expected in South Niagara.

Snow will end tomorrow morning, with up 30 centimetres expected for South Niagara - Fort Erie may get more- while North Niagara will get half that amount.

Officials are asking residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Holiday travel is up in the air -- or grounded.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport has warned travellers to check their flight status before arriving at the terminal.

WestJet has proactively cancelled flights at airports in Ontario today including Toronto's Pearson International, Ottawa, London, and Waterloo.

We are in Storm Desk with lots of cancellations across Niagara including schools, daycare centres, and community programs.

Click here to see the list.