Sean Connery has died at age 90

Sean Connery, the original James Bond, has died at age 90.

His son Jason told BBC he passed away peacefully overnight in his sleep in his home after being unwell for some time.

Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with "Dr. No" in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Highlander" and "The Hunt for Red October."

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.