Sean Connery has died at age 90
Sean Connery, the original James Bond, has died at age 90.
His son Jason told BBC he passed away peacefully overnight in his sleep in his home after being unwell for some time.
Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with "Dr. No" in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.
He also had major roles in films including "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Highlander" and "The Hunt for Red October."
He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 43This week, Chrissy is joined by Pam Isaak to talk about COVID burnout and different layers that make all decisions that much harder.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 35We all know that Isolation, work and family stress has caused a large increase in anxiety so it's not really surprising that lot of us are having an extra glass of wine. Kids are struggling as well and may need help. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Marnie Prokator from Community and Addiction Services of Niagara. If you feel your drinking, drug use or gambling is becoming a problem call CASON at (905) 684-1183.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 31stThis week, Liz speaks with Jenny Hipwell, Spa Director at White Oaks, about how spas are stepping up to make it possible for us to enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway. Liz also talks about the hippie culture on Ibiza and about ways to travel and leave the world a little better than you found it.