The search and rescue mission to find a crewmember from the frigate HMCS Winnipeg has been called off.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all Canadians mourn the loss of Master Sailor Duane Earle, who selflessly answered the call of duty for more than 30 years.



The military says Earle vanished Monday while the ship was west of San Francisco, heading back to its home port of Esquimalt, BC, following a deployment in the Asia-Pacific region.