Search continues at St. Catharines beach for man who jumped into water and disappeared

The search continues today at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines for a man who jumped into the water and disappeared last night.

Police were called Saturday night to the beach after a group of people in their early 20's stopped their rented boat just off shore when one man went into the water and did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded, including uniform police, NRPS Marine Unit, St. Catharines Fire, Trenton Search and Rescue as well as the Canadian Coast Guard.

An extensive search was unable to locate the man.

Emergency services remain in the area to resume the search today.