Search continues at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines for man who jumped off boat Saturday night
The search for a missing man at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines continues today.
The Marine Unit has resuming the search for the man in his 20's after he jumped off a boat Saturday night near shore and disappeared under the water.
Crews were out yesterday searching with sonar, and underwater cameras.
Divers were also unsuccessful after searching over 10 miles in the area.
