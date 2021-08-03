Search continues for 27 yr old Toronto man in the Niagara River

The search continues for a missing 27 year old man from Toronto in the Niagara Gorge today.

The NRPS Marine Unit remains in the area conducting patrols to see if they can spot the man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

A 22 year old woman from Toronto was found in the water and pronounced dead after going into the water and running into trouble with the current.

The 27 year old man is believed to have gone in to save her, but also disappeared in the area of the Niagara Glen near the Niagara Parkway near Whirlpool Road.

Police say the area of the river has significant currents.