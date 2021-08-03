Search continues for a man swept into Niagara River on Sunday
Emergency crews are still searching for a man in the Niagara River after a pair of Toronto residents went into the water this weekend.
Sunday afternoon a man and woman went into the water near the Niagara Glen while out for a hike.
They were both pulled into the river by the strong current.
Crews were able to find the woman and pull her from the water but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
They have not been able to locate the man yet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
