Search continues for man last seen in rapids of Twelve Mile Creek

The search continues for a St. Catharines man last seen in the rapids of Twelve Mile Creek.

Police have not identified the man but numerous posts on social media have identified him as 34 year old Liam Neumann.

He was rafting on the rapids Sunday evening with his shitzu terrier when he went to shore.

Police say when going to shore the boat slipped away with the dog onboard.

He jumped in after the dog but was submerged in the water and not seen again.

The marine unit has been searching the water and shoreline all week long with the canine unit assisting.

Officers are also planning to use drone to search the area.

Residents have also been searching the water but police are warning them of the dangers of creek and asking everyone to stay out of harm's way.

