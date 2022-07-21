Search continues for missing Hamilton man

Niagara police say the search for 34-year-old Kyle Brocklebank is ongoing four months after he disappeared.

The Hamilton man was last seen in the Niagara Region on March 24th in the London Road and Thompson Road area in West Lincoln.

He's white, 6'3" and 185 lbs. with short dark hair that is spiked in the front. He also has a thin goatee.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about his to location to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009336 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Both the police and Kyle’s family are concerned for his welfare.