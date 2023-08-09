Search continues for two people believed missing on Lake Erie
A search is underway for two people believed to be operating an inflatable floaty in the waters of Lake Erie.
Ontario Provincial Police responded yesterday morning to a report of two people operating an inflatable device the lake in the area of Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue in Long Point, Norfolk County.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre located a white unicorn floaty approximately two-and-a-half kilometres south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.
Search efforts for the two missing people are still underway.
The #OPP is searching for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable device on #LakeErie earlier today. At present, no one has been reported as missing or outstanding. (1 of 2) ag^ pic.twitter.com/nXmQaAAQN5— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 8, 2023