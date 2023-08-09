Search continues for two people believed missing on Lake Erie

A search is underway for two people believed to be operating an inflatable floaty in the waters of Lake Erie.

Ontario Provincial Police responded yesterday morning to a report of two people operating an inflatable device the lake in the area of Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue in Long Point, Norfolk County.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre located a white unicorn floaty approximately two-and-a-half kilometres south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.

Search efforts for the two missing people are still underway.