Search for 8 year old boy near Turkey Point reaches tragic end
The search for a missing eight-year old boy near Turkey Point has come to a tragic end.
Emergency crews and volunteers began searching for the little boy after he went missing in Lake Erie on Saturday night.
His body was discovered around 2:30 yesterday afternoon, less than 200 metres from shore.
His identity will not be released.
OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk says more details may be released later today.
He also offered thanks to everyone who helped in the search, including people who gave up their cottage so the boy's family could stay nearby during the search.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 7Our infection case numbers are better now than they were in March. What will reopening look like? Are teens getting vaccinated? Are we seeing hesitation getting their second shot? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Today is Better" Operation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaignOperation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaign provides hope to Canadians struggling with their mental health. The Today is Better campaign consists of 11 videos (six English and five French) featuring the personal stories of people who have experienced suicidal thoughts and sought help. Tim talks to Paul Yu with Crisis Services.
-
ROUNDTABLE Ruth Unrau and Jeff BolichowskiROUNDTABLE Ruth Unrau and Jeff Bolichowski