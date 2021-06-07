Search for 8 year old boy near Turkey Point reaches tragic end

The search for a missing eight-year old boy near Turkey Point has come to a tragic end.

Emergency crews and volunteers began searching for the little boy after he went missing in Lake Erie on Saturday night.

His body was discovered around 2:30 yesterday afternoon, less than 200 metres from shore.

His identity will not be released.

OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk says more details may be released later today.

He also offered thanks to everyone who helped in the search, including people who gave up their cottage so the boy's family could stay nearby during the search.