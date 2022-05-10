Search for Katrina Blagdon comes to tragic end after body found in Port Dalhousie
It appears the search for a missing St. Catharines woman has come to a tragic end.
A Facebook page dedicated to finding the 37-year-old woman, who disappeared on New Years Eve, confirms the body of a woman found in Port Dalhousie is that of Katrina Blagdon.
The body was found on May 4th.
The post says members of a search party found a missing duvet and sleeping bag earlier in the week in the area where the body was found.
They are requesting privacy for the family.
-
Derek Ritschel, Lighthouse Festival Artistic DirectorDerek Ritschel, Lighthouse Festival Artistic Director joins the Tim Denis Show
-
Derek Ritschel, Lighthouse Festival Artistic DirectorDerek Ritschel, Lighthouse Festival Artistic Director joins the Tim Denis Show
-
Michael Majernik from the Tire and Rubber Association of CanadaMichael Majernik from the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada talks with Tim Denis