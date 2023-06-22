Search for the missing Titanic submersible nears the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply

The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard.

The Titan submersible was estimated to have a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic.

That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub is roughly between 6 a.m. EDT and 8 a.m. EDT on Today.

Experts say the oxygen supply number is an imprecise estimate.