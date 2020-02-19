iHeartRadio
Search to resume for boy presumed drowned in Lake Erie

Alex Ottley


The search for the body of a 9year old boy swept into the waters of Lake Erie last weekend will resume today.

High winds and waves hampered the search for Alex Ottley yesterday, but police and residents living near Peacock Point will head out this morning in the hope of bringing some closure to the boy's family.

Alex, his 10 year old sister and an 8 year old friend were exploring the ice shelf on the lake last Saturday, when a wave swept his friend into the water.

Alex reached down to pull his friend out and was also swept into the icy waters by a wave.

His sister ran to get help and a man and woman managed to pull out the 8 year old but say Alex never resurfaced.

