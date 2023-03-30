Seasonal emergency shelter in Welland closes

A seasonal emergency shelter in Welland has closed.

The pilot program wrapped up on March 26th.

The program opened on February 2nd with five beds available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The shelter welcomed 22 individuals for 89 stays, averaging three per night.

Councillor Bonnie Fokkens says, "We knew the need for this shelter existed, and to have 89 stays over the pilot project period confirmed that," she adds, "We must now take what the data shows us and continue the discussions and work with other levels of government to help those in our community who need it most."

The city program partnered with the Hope Centre, Beyond the Streets Welland, Holy Trinity Church, and the Niagara Regional Police.

A report is due to city council in the coming weeks to review the project.