Seasonal workers returning home

The final group of seasonal workers who helped Ontario farmers through another successful growing season are set to return home to Mexico and the Caribbean over the next couple of weeks.

Approximately 18,000 men and women were hired by close to 1,500 Ontario growers this year, filling vacancies at farms and greenhouses dealing with a chronic shortage of domestic labour.

The last of the workers will leave by December 15th at the latest.

A Conference Board of Canada report predicts Canada’s agricultural sector will be short approximately 114,000 workers by 2025.