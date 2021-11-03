Seasons' Pennies for Poppies Campaign on now

The Pennies for Poppies Campaign is back for another year raising money for the Royal Canadian Legion.

The campaign, which started in 2016, is run by Seasons Retirement Communities across Ontario and Alberta.

General Manager at Seasons Retirement Communities Lawrence Cadacio tells CKTB it's a great way for residents to honour the men and women who served Canada.

Seasons organizes Pennies for Poppies and the poppy gardens to pay respect to veterans within their homes and in the community at large.

If you are interested in supporting the campaign you can find more information on Legion.ca or at any Seasons home.