Seaway and union not slated to bargain until Friday leaving ships docked across Niagara

The strike by 361 St. Lawrence Seaway workers is already affecting grain farmers, steelmakers and fertilizer shipping companies.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board for an exception to keep grain shipments flowing despite the strike.

Director of Policy for the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, Hugo Chesshire, tells CKTB the strike impacts various sectors.

"A lot of people don't realize just how much traffic moves through the Seaway. It's $16.5B worth of goods last year. It's mainly grain, or iron ore, that supplies all the industries in Hamilton."

He says it is already hard enough to buy a new vehicle, and this may make the situation worse.

The Union and the workers aren't slated to bargain again until Friday, possibly leaving ships docked until a deal is reached.

The strike has forced the closure of the entire Welland Canal in Niagara.

The Chamber and four canal mayors have called for the two sides to resume bargaining.