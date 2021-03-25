Second anti-microbial coating applied to Welland Transit fleet

A second anti-microbial coating has been applied to the entire Welland Transit fleet.

The Aegis coating is a further protection measure in additional to a daily cleaning schedule set forth by the city.

A trained team working with transit agencies across the province mists the coating onto all surfaces and then wipes it off.

The protection is supposed to last for at least a year.

Aegis officials say the coating inhibits the growth of microbes by attracting bacteria to the coating's positive charge and disrupting their outer cell membranes.