Second arrest in deadly shooting in Niagara Falls

Niagara police have made a second arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in the heart of the Clifton Hill tourist district in Niagara Falls.

An 18-year- old male from Mississauga was arrested Wednesday and is facing a number of charges including robbery and possession of a firearm.

Police say the suspect was under 18 at the time of shooting and his name cannot be released.

In July, a 17-year-old from Mississauga was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, discharging a firearm with intent, and stealing a vehicle.

Three men under the age of 18, all from outside of the Niagara Region, were shot during the incident on Friday April 8th just after midnight.

One died, and two others were injured.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit.