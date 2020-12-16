Second case of COVID-19 at Niagara Falls High School

Niagara's Catholic School board confirming a second person at Saint Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the board says students and staff at the school were exposed to COVID-19 while the individual was infectious.

This case is not connected to the case announced Monday.

This person is currently in self-isolation.

The principal of Saint Michael Catholic High School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Staff from Saint Michael Catholic High School are working with Niagara Region Public Health, and will comply with all requirements.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with this individual.