iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Second case of COVID at St. Catharines school

canadian m

Another case of COVID-19 has been identified at a St. Catharines Catholic elementary school.

An individual at Canadian Martyrs has tested positive for COVID-19, following a case at the end of September.

Niagara Region Public Health has determined that there is no risk of transmission to the school community.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board says it is sharing the information as a matter of transparency

Latest Audio