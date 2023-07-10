Second case of oak wilt found in Niagara, marking third case in Ontario

A second case of oak wilt has been identified in Niagara.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed a case in Niagara-on-the-Lake, making it the third case in Ontario.

The first case in Canada was found in Niagara Falls in June, and a case was also discovered in the township of Springwater.

Oak wilt is caused by a fungus and spreads naturally through root grafts or beetles carrying fungal spores.

Red Oaks are particularly susceptible to the fungus, and officials say it poses a significant threat to Canada’s trees and forests if not controlled.

To help prevent the spread of oak wilt, movement restrictions (moving any wood from the property offsite) have been imposed on the affected property.



The CFIA has been working with the Town and the affected property owner to address this issue.

"Impacts on the trade of oak products are not anticipated at this time, as these detections were found in residential areas and not where trees are harvested."

The CFIA is asking the public not to prune oak trees between April and November, as they are at high risk for oak wilt infection.

If you observe signs of oak wilt, such as dull green, brown or yellow leaves, cracks in the trunk, white, grey or black fungus, and early and sudden leaf drops on your oak tree, you are asked to report it.