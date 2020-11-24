Second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Niagara Falls school
Niagara's District School Board confirming a second individual from Prince Phillip elementary school in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the individual involved has been self-isolating since the first case at the French Immersion school was identified earlier this month.
Again, in keeping with their policies the DSBN won't identify if it's a student or staff member.
Yesterday, two more cases linked to an original case at St. Martin Catholic Elementary in Smithville were added, bringing that schools total to 6.
As well, the DSBN had a confirmed case at Eden Highschool as well.
