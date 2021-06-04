Second dose wait time shortens for 70+ and people who received a shot before April 19th

The timeline between COVID-19 vaccine doses is shortening for more people.

The province has announced people 70 and older and people who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before April 18th can book a second appointment ahead of schedule.

Starting on Monday, the people in the two new categories will be able to schedule an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic to get their second shot.

Those same people can also get a second dose at pharmacies or through primary care providers starting today.

People who received an AstraZeneca vaccine can also book an appointment at a pharmacy to receive a second AstraZeneca vaccine or a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine today where supply allows.

The accelerated schedule comes as the province is expecting to get around 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month and 3.54 million doses next month.