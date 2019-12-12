Second lawsuit filed by family of slain Brock University student

The mother of a Brock University student who was shot and killed in Hamilton in 2017 has filed a lawsuit, after the man who fired the fatal shot was found not guilty of second degree murder.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi's mother is suing Hamilton EMS, police and St. Joseph's Healthcare for $1.5 million.

The two paramedics who treated the 19 year old at the scene are named in the suit.

The pair have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The statement of claim in the lawsuit accuses the paramedics of failing to recognize the seriousness of the victim's injury, failing to provide timely medical care and delaying transport.

Al-Hasnawi's father has also filed a separate lawsuit.