Second Niagara Regional Police officer tests positive for COVID

A second front-line Niagara Regional Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The uniform member was assigned to the NRP's headquarters in Niagara Falls.

The Service is now working with Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected member self-isolates and recovers at home.

While this is the second positive case within the Service, there is no evidence that the two cases are connected.

