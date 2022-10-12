Second police officer dead after shooting at home in Innisfil

Police north of Toronto say two officers are dead after they were shot while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday night.



South Simcoe Police Service say the shooting happened at a home in the town of Innisfil, Ont., just before 8 p.m.



Police say both officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where one officer died.



They say the second officer later died after he was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.



Ontario's police watchdog agency, the Special Investigations Unit, has been called in to investigate.



Investigators say the suspect in the case is also dead.



South Simcoe police Chief John Van Dyke is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today.



It is the second fatal shooting of an officer in a month. Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga, Ont.