Second retail pot shop set to open in Niagara Falls
High Tide has announced plans to open its Niagara Falls retail store this week.
The company's Canna Cabana store on Victoria Avenue, will open Thursday offering customers click and collect and curbside pickup only in keeping with the province's emergency orders.
High Tide President Raj Grover says “As our 32nd location across Canada and 4th in Ontario, the Niagara Falls Store is expected to become one of our top performing stores based on its prime location in the busiest area serving Canada’s top tourist attraction every year."
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.