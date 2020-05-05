Second retail pot shop set to open in Niagara Falls

High Tide has announced plans to open its Niagara Falls retail store this week.

The company's Canna Cabana store on Victoria Avenue, will open Thursday offering customers click and collect and curbside pickup only in keeping with the province's emergency orders.

High Tide President Raj Grover says “As our 32nd location across Canada and 4th in Ontario, the Niagara Falls Store is expected to become one of our top performing stores based on its prime location in the busiest area serving Canada’s top tourist attraction every year."

