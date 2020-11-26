Second teenager charged in Welland robbery investigation

A second teenager has been arrested as part of a robbery investigation in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police officers arrested and charged a 16 year old Welland boy after the incident on November 18th.

Officers were initially called to the Deere Street and Ontario Road area for reports of a robbery last week.

Investigation revealed a vehicle with three people inside had been in the area where the robbery occurred.

Later that day officers arrested a 17 year old Grimsby boy.

The Grimsby boy was also arrested again yesterday for breaching release conditions.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9318 or 9219.

