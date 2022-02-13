Second whale brought from Marineland to Mystic Aquarium dies

The second of five whales brought from Canada to Mystic Aquarium last year for research purposes has died.

The aquarium announced on its website that the female beluga whale had been receiving intensive care for the past several months for multiple health issues, but died early Friday morning.

A male beluga named Havok, who had a preexisting gastrointestinal issue, died in August.

They were among five brought to Mystic last spring from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, after a lengthy battle to obtain permits from both the United States and Canada.

Animal activists had sued unsuccessfully to block the transport.