Second world record for St. Catharines woman


A St. Catharines woman has captured a second world record.

Toosje Fulcher is now the Guinness World Record holder of the the greatest virtual distance on a static cycle in 12 hours.

The 46 year old travelled a total of 419.4km, beating the previous record by 71 kilometres.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 19 Fulcher also owns the world record for greatest simulated distance on a static cycle in one hour which she set back in 2021 by travelling 53.15 kilometres.

Click HERE to listen to Toosje speak with Tim Denis about the record.

