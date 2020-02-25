Secret deal kept rail traffic moving despite Belleville blockade



Although the Trudeau government was accused of failing to act quickly enough to end the CN rail blockade in Belleville, the CBC is reporting freight trains were getting through.

The news agency says the federal government worked out a deal in secret to keep freight traffic moving.

CN got permission to use the tracks of its rival CP Rail.

CN trains also reportedly circumvented the blockades by sneaking through the U.S. to unload shipments of food and propane.

Meantime, Via Rail says it will resume service between Halifax and Montreal on Friday.

No word yet when the trains will run again on the busy Toronto to Montreal corridor.