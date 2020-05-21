iHeartRadio
Section of Highway 401 to get additional lanes

401-

The 401 is about to get some additional lanes

The province announcing it's widening a section of the highway near Cambridge from 6 to 10 lanes.

The work, between Hespeler Road and Townline Road, will begin later this year.

No word on how much it will cost, but the province and federal governments are splitting the bill.
 

