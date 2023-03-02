Section of luxury condo that collapsed twice in Welland will be demolished

There has been a new development in the unusual case of a luxury condo building collapsing twice during construction in Welland.

The City says it has received an application from the builder of 350 Prince Charles Drive for a partial demolition permit.

The goal of the work will be to “to eliminate overhead safety hazards as specified in the Safe Working Procedure”.

The permit is required before any portion of the building can be demolished.

It is understood that the Ministry of Labour has permitted the builder to enter the site to complete the demolition of the affected areas.

It is anticipated that demolition will begin on March 6.

“We remain committed to complying with directives from the Ministry of Labour while their investigation unfolds,” said Jack Tosta, Chief Building Official. “Issuance of building (demolition) permits is a legislated process that is prescribed in the Building Code Act, which also defines the City role in the process.”

Upper Vista condominiums, while under construction, suffered a structural failure on February 18 and again on February 26, both on the south side of the building.

By issuing orders, the Ministry of Labour has instructed the constructor to stop all work and restricted access to the site since February 18.

After the second failure, the City cordoned off an expanded area around the building out of an abundance of caution.

The trail along the canal in the area remains closed.

Once the MOL investigation is concluded, the City will review the findings and determine the next course of action based on their findings.