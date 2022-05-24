Section of Niagara Street now open in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police say a street in St. Catharines has reopened after crews made hydro repairs.
Niagara Street, between Vine and Garnet, was closed in both directions all day to allow workers to make repairs in the area.
-
Caroline Polgrabia: Lemon Twist CompetitionCaroline Polgrabia joins Steph Vivier to talk about the Lemon Twist Competition
-
NITM MAY 25TH with Steph VivierNITM MAY 25TH with Steph Vivier GUESTS Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association Mishka Balsom - CEO GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce)
-
Rod Mahood with Steph Vivier Niagara Ice Dogs SaleRod Mahood with Steph Vivier Niagara Ice Dogs Sale