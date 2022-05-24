iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Section of Niagara Street now open in St. Catharines

st cath map

Niagara Regional Police say a street in St. Catharines has reopened after crews made hydro repairs.

Niagara Street, between Vine and Garnet, was closed in both directions all day to allow workers to make repairs in the area.

 

12

Latest Audio